SKOWHEGAN – Joachim “Jake” Neubauer, 80, of Skowhegan went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Buetow, Germany, on May 9, 1939.

His life was not easy, but his smile was. His belief was unwavering; his dedication to God and family unquestionable. He was a survivor of a harrowing wartime escape and an allied concentration camp as a boy in Germany, yet he emerged a mighty man of God. Jake immigrated to America at the age of 12 and grew up in Pennsylvania. He served his adopted country in the Navy as a Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class from 1957 until he was honorably discharged in 1961. A lifelong builder, Jake was a man who knew how to do things and do them well; with his expertise, faith, and an unshakable work ethic, he designed and oversaw the construction of the original Sheltered by Jesus homeless shelter in Skowhegan. As an ordained minister, when he preached, Jake talked about God’s love with such authenticity that lives were forever changed. His constitution and resiliency were marveled at by all. But greatest of all was his love for Jesus, his wife and best friend Barbara, his children, and grandchildren. He truly practiced that which he preached: Love.

Jake was predeceased by his parents; and six brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara of Skowhegan; his children, Jay and wife Corrie-Jo of Sudbury, Ontario, Vicki and husband Bruce of Vassalboro; Jon and wife Sandy of Norridgewock; and Jeff and wife Angela of Shawmut; his stepchildren, Elizabeth and husband John of Trenton, N.J., Lori and husband Rich of Skowhegan, Monica and husband Phil of Embden, and Susannah and husband Kevin of Anson; as well as 26 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jake is also survived by his sister, Erika and brother, Arnold and his wife, Pat, all of Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Church in Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Shelters by Jesus

12 McClellan St.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

