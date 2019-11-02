CHELSEA – Merle E. Geroux, 86, of Eastern Avenue, died Oct. 29, 2019 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta with his children by his side. He was born in Jefferson on Jan. 30, 1933, the son of Joseph E. Geroux and Elsie N. (Weaver) Geroux.

Mr. Geroux served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was self-employed as an auto mechanic for many years.

Mr. Geroux was predeceased by his wife, Annie Francis (Bell) Geroux; and two granddaughters, Crystal Allen and Melissa Allen.

Surviving are his six children, Michael Geroux and his wife Laurie, Brenda Sather, Merlene Allen, Timmy Geroux, Scott Geroux, and Melissa Geroux, all of Chelsea; 13 grandchildren, Mike, Matthew and Justin Geroux, Richard and Jessica Sather, Jeff Allen, Gavin Geroux and Zach Emery, Scott, and Travis Geroux, Trevor Rideout, Cody Geroux and Crystal White; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at First United Pentecostal Church, Wilson Street, Augusta. Committal prayers and military honors will follow in the chapel at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

