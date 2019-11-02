A 68-year-old Washington woman was transported to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State and Court streets in Augusta.

Cathy Davis was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta west on Court Street. When Davis attempted to turn left onto State Street, she was unable to see the second vehicle, according to Augusta police Sgt. Christopher Shaw.

The other vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was operated by Paulette Beck, 51, of Grants Pass, Oregon.

Shaw said that both vehicles sustained a fair amount of damage to their front ends.

Davis was transported to the hospital by Augusta Fire Department.

The call for the motor vehicle accident came in at 12:30 p.m.

