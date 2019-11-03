What is your strongest priority, American patriotism or extremist party loyalty?

We the people need to reconsider what America we want to have. Do we want values, equality and rule of law? Or do we prefer chaos, lawlessness and corruption, where money trumps class?

Most of us know the difference between right and wrong, fair and unfair, liberty and justice for all versus authoritarianism and corruption for a few. The person in the mirror knows that a stronger democratic republic is so much better than trying to live with corporations and oligarchs controlling us like puppet masters pulling our strings.

America the beautiful is not guaranteed. We need to stand up for its ideals or the country we love will deteriorate and disappear.

American patriots before us stood up so we can enjoy the many freedoms their courage provided. We need American patriotism now more than ever.

Dennis St. Jean

Chelsea

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous