Maine State Police said Sunday they were investigating a burglary at Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save in Litchfield.
Employees at about 6 a.m. discovered the store had been entered and merchandise had been taken, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
“A door was entered and busted open,” McCausland said. “There were items taken. Store management is doing an inventory as to exactly what.”
The store does not have a pharmacy, he said.
According to the Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save Facebook page, the store did not open following the discovery. It was open for business, however, by 3 p.m.
Police and evidence technicians were at the store until about noon, McCausland said.
According to an employee at the store, no one was injured. Store management could not be reached for information.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Lisbon man allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old girl charged with attempted gross sexual assault
-
Nation & World
Trump now has opening to pull U.S. out of Paris climate pact
-
Southern Forecaster
MDOT: South Portland has high accident rate
-
Nation & World
Legendary Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 88
-
Business
McDonald’s CEO pushed out after relationship with employee