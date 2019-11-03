In just now reading the recent court cases in Kennebec County. I am shocked and appalled to see how many domestic assault cases were dismissed.

I am wondering if maybe it’s because the abused party didn’t follow through, maybe out of fear of retaliation.

With all the violence we hear of today, and sad results because of it, people being charged must have consequences for their behavior.

 

Barbara Clark

Winthrop

