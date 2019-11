IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN AVON, Saturday at 9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mt. Blue Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Hinckley Road.

7:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Horseback Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Martin Stream Road.

11:57 a.m., theft was reported on Old Center Road.

12:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Police Plaza.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 6:27 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Perham Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

Saturday at 9:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Russells Mills Road.

2:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.

4:24 p.m., vandalism was reported on Front Street.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barker Road.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Circle.

4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chesterville Road.

Saturday at 6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chesterville Road.

11:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 8:30 a.m., fraud was reported on Stone Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allagash Drive.

Sunday at 12:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 7:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 4:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Lane Road.

Saturday at 12:12 a.m., an assault was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Russell Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

6:52 a.m., threatening was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

8:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

11:45 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mitchell Street.

12:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Winter Street.

1:41 p.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.

6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Road.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilkes Street.

12:19 p.m., a structure fire was reported on College Avenue.

12:55 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

2:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:53 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Violette Avenue.

9:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.

Sunday at 1:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., Edward Treannie, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., Kahleena Gosselin, 24, of Back Road, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

