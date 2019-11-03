The original idea for the bill that became Question 2 on the Nov. 5 statewide ballot came to me from the Secretary of State’s Office, and I was immediately excited and honored to sponsor the legislation.
Election Day is right around the corner. At the polls, you’ll see two ballot questions that come from our work in the Legislature. The first asks if you’d like to authorize a $105 million bond for transportation infrastructure projects, things like road and bridge repairs.
The second question comes from a bill I submitted last session and aims to make the political process more inclusive and accessible. This bill had bipartisan support in the Legislature.
Question 2 will read, “Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner as authorized by the Legislature?” This would allow persons with physical disabilities who cannot sign their own name to use an alternative method to sign petitions for citizen’s initiatives and people’s veto initiatives.
Alternative signatures for people with physical disabilities are already approved for the purposes of voter registration, change of party enrollment, candidate nomination petitions and Maine Clean Election Act forms. This question simply expands the existing provision and helps ensure all Maine residents are given the opportunity to participate in our political system.
By allowing people with disabilities to use a signature stamp or authorize another resident to sign on their behalf, we’re getting more Maine voices involved in solving the issues our state faces. I look forward to you all having the opportunity to weigh in on this matter on Nov. 5.
Rep. Bruce White
D-Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Fewer inmates will relieve pressure on jails
-
Outdoors
Hunting: ‘Now what?’ How to field dress a deer
-
Letters to the Editor
American patriots need to step forward
-
Letters to the Editor
On Nov. 5, vote yes on Question 2
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Economic optimism in central Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.