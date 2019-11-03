It was with much sadness that I read of the murder of a young mother by her longtime boyfriend and father of her twin daughters. This occurred just a few streets away from my home — my home that is filled with love and peace.

How could this happen? I know how this happens. I grew up in a home that experienced substance abuse, mental illness, and, yes, domestic violence. Violence begins with the seeds of threatening and dehumanizing words that lead to the rotten fruit of brutal and dehumanizing actions.

I would like to propose that we as residents of Waterville and the great state of Maine make a renewed effort to choose our words and actions more carefully. Inappropriate remarks and deeds have happened on both sides of the political divide. Both sides have at times attributed sinister motives and plans on the part of those of opposing viewpoints.

Sometimes the zeal for the perceived righteousness of the cause leads someone to intemperate words and deeds.

Perhaps we need to ask ourselves, do our words and actions bring peace, conciliation, and unity — or do they bring the opposite?

Have I always been successful in bringing harmony? I must admit no, but I must continue to try and let the better angels of my nature hold sway.

Be assured that my husband, Rep. Bruce White, and I will strive to continue to work toward making our community and state a place where our children and grandchildren can grow up free from needless fear and suffering.

Bruce and I will continue to try to use positive words of encouragement and friendship in our daily interactions. May our small efforts lead to real results.

Doreen White

Waterville

