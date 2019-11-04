The seasons for the Winslow and Skowhegan field hockey teams ended the same way, with celebrations on the Messalonskee High School field and cries of joy filling the chilly air.

They started much the same way as well, fueled by losses that proved both heartbreaking and, in a way, galvanizing.

Those traces of disappointment were long gone Saturday afternoon, when first Winslow celebrated its 7-2 win over York in the Class B championship game.

“That last 30 minutes, we had to lay it all on the line,” said Silver Clukey, who scored two goals while helping Winslow turn a 3-2 halftime lead into a rout. “We kind of let it go a little bit, so we had to really regroup at halftime. And we did, we came together.”

It was Skowhegan rejoicing hours later after using a three-goal second half to beat Biddeford 3-0 for the Class A title.

“It feels really good. We came into this game, we wanted it so bad,” said Alexis Michonski, who had one of the goals that gave Skowhegan its 16th title in 19 years. “I put my whole heart into it, and I think the whole team did. … We just worked so hard for this, so I think we deserved it.”

It was an entirely different feeling for both programs last fall. Winslow lost to Gardiner 3-2 in the Class B North final, and Skowhegan was upset by Biddeford 4-3 in the Class A championship game.

For Skowhegan, it was a stunning loss, and it prompted coach Paula Doughty to do some, in her words, “soul searching.”

“After every game I sit down and think ‘What did I do well, what could I do better?’ ” she said. “I made a lot of mistakes last year.”

Doughty knew that the defense wasn’t good enough, and this year worked with defensive coach Tammie Veinotte to make sure the state’s best program became even more formidable.

“We knew that was a focus. We never allow four goals, ever. And to allow four goals was crazy,” Doughty said. “This year we really put an emphasis, right from day one, (on) establishing some positions with those kids and really learning to play as a unit back there, and that made a big difference.”

In addition to top scorers like Michonski, Emily Reichenbach, Kayla Furbush and Bhreagh Kennedy, Skowhegan saw its success led by players in the midfield and on the defensive end such as Meredith Mitchell, Olivia Hatch, Mariah Whittemore, Samantha Bonneau and goalie Mackenzie McConnell.

With dominant play on both ends of the field, Skowhegan rolled, winning all 18 games by three goals or more and displaying what Doughty said was ideal team chemistry.

“They’re amazing kids. And they were willing to work hard in every practice,” she said. “The kids worked together, they had each other’s back, there wasn’t an ounce of jealousy on the team.”

It made sense, then, that when the chance for payback against Biddeford came around, Skowhegan was ready.

“If we lost this game, it wouldn’t be like last year, because this year we did everything right,” Doughty said. “It was just, for me, one of the most enjoyable seasons I’ve ever had. And then to go 18-0 and win a state championship, I can’t ask for more than that.”

For Winslow, falling short in the B North final was painful — but with so many players coming back, the Black Raiders quickly focused on the future instead of dwelling on the past.

“The first day of preseason, or even during summer, they came in with a pretty focused plan about what they wanted to do for a goal,” coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said. “And it was to get to the state championship and win after the loss to Gardiner last year that was pretty devastating to them. They also knew what we had coming back, and they stayed on track all season, really.”

The result was a 12-2 regular season that gave Winslow the No. 1 seed in Class B North. The Black Raiders had everything: excellent goaltending from Leah Pelotte, a strong defense anchored by Willa Dolley and a scoring punch that was so deep that players like Silver and Sage Clukey, Bodhi Littlefield, Taylor Rodriguez and Karlie Ramsdell could pop off for multiple goals a game.

They also had a team creed, one that was adopted on the opening practice.

“I said ‘If we don’t win a state championship, I expect nothing less than to do that. If we don’t do that, then it’s a disappointment,’ ” Bourgoin said. “And Bodhi said ‘Then that’s what our saying is. It’s ‘Nothing less.’ ‘

“All year long, that’s what their saying was. There’s nothing less that we want to do.”

Still, a state title required beating undefeated York, playing in its seventh straight title game. Winslow didn’t have as flashy a resume — which suited the Black Raiders just fine.

“They felt as though they were under the radar,” Bourgoin said. “We just were kind of doing our job. They went out every day and did what I asked.”

Hours later, that included what she had challenged them to do from the first day.

“It’s been so much fun with them,” Bourgoin said. “We really kind of came together as a group.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: