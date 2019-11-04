Scottish icon, singer-songwriter Archie Fisher will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Old South Church, at 235 Main St., in Farmington.

An avid horseman and master guitarist, singer and songwriter Fisher is Scotland’s foremost troubadour and is known throughout the country as the host of BBC Radio Scotland’s award-winning “Travelling Folk” show, which he has been presenting for over 25 years.

Recognized for his contributions to Scottish folk music, he was inducted into the Scots Traditional Music Hall of Fame and in 2006 was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire), a prestigious honor nominated by his peers and bestowed by Queen Elizabeth.

As a guitarist, Fisher – along with Martin Carthy and Davey Graham – was among the earliest steel-string players in British folk music, devising a mix of new tunings and inventive picking that has influenced generations of successors. The range of his talents has led to collaborations with such legendary names as Liam Clancy and Tommy Makem, Silly Wizard, Bert Jansch and Tom Paxton, while his specific contribution to the Edinburgh folk scene, which began when he ran the Howff club in the early 1960s, continued during his directorship of the Edinburgh Folk Festival, from 1988 to 1992.

Admission will cost $15 for adults, or $5-$10 for students (college students ID required).

To reserve ticket reservations, call or text 491-5919.

