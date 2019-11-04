MADISON — A wreath-laying ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at the American/Canadian Memorial at Forest Hills Cemetery on Park Street.

Veterans Day services will begin at noon at Madison Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall on Preble Avenue, followed by a luncheon at 1 p.m.

A Flag Retirement Ceremony, the proper disposal of old flags, with the NCB39 Sea Cadets and Boy Scout Troops, will begin at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 20 South Maple St. Bring old, tattered flags or drop them off at the hall.

For more information, call the Legion Hall at 696-5848.

