After three years of delays, Maine is just about ready to begin licensing recreational marijuana businesses.

The Office of Marijuana Policy will start taking testing lab applications on Nov. 18, and grow, manufacturing and retail applications Dec. 5.

“The goal has been to put forth the best rules and regulations possible, and our work benefitted significantly from the valuable input provided by stakeholders through this process,” said Erik Gundersen, Office of Marijuana Policy director in a statement Monday.

Anyone who wants to apply for one of the state marijuana business licenses, or work in one of these stare licensed businesses, must first get a state-issued identification card. Applications for these cards, which require a criminal background check, are available as of Monday. Applications for individual identification cards are available on the OMP website.

“While our adult use rules do not go into effect until December, beginning the background check process and accepting individual identification card applications are concrete steps prospective licensees can take today to prepare to enter this emerging industry,” added Gundersen. “Making certain applications and forms available in advance will allow our office to better respond to questions raised by applicants of this new program. In the coming weeks, OMP will continue its staggered rollout of adult use applications and forms.”

The state projects it will begin collecting its first recreational marijuana sales taxes in March 2020.

