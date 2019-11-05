Alphonso Horne: Mother Kofi — The Tale of An African Princess will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The African music and dance from jazz musician featuring dancers from Rockland’s Studio Red. The performance is a compilation of musical works with interpretive African dance in tribute to the life of Ghanian princess, activist and prophetess Laura Adorka Kofi, who believed that she was sent on a mission to travel to America and deliver a message of invitation, union and self-help to people of African ancestry.

Suggested pay-what-you-can admission is $20/$10/$5/$0.

For more information, call 594-0070, or visit RocklandStrand.com.

