As a volunteer with the No CMP Corridor referendum effort, I am happy to say that we are off to a great start with the signature-gathering effort to finally give Maine voters a say in the permitting process for the controversial Central Maine Power corridor.

We all know that this project is a bad deal for Maine and that it will permanently alter our way of life in western Maine for the benefit of Massachusetts. While two foreign companies, including CMP, stand to make an absurd amount of money off the line, there will be no benefit for those of us who have to live with this devastating corridor in our backyards.

That’s why this election day, as you go to the polls, look for volunteer signature-gatherers and sign the petition. We need 80,000 signatures to get this on the ballot, and with our army of motivated volunteers, I know we can make this happen.

In Franklin County, there will be signature-gatherers in Farmington, Jay, Wilton, New Sharon, Chesterville, Strong, Rangeley, Phillips and Industry. If you are unable to sign at the polls, but you want to sign or get involved, email [email protected].

Linda Reynolds-Flagg

Jay

