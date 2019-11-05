LEWISTON — Joey Ansel-Mullen was equal parts brilliant and lucky Tuesday evening.

The Waynflete junior scored one goal and set up another, one in each half, to lead the Flyers to a 2-0 blanking of Maranacook in the Class C South boys soccer final at Don Roux Field. Ansel-Mullen flew in a service from distance to set up Luca Antolini in the 18th minute and then added one of his own through the arms of Black Bear keeper Brayden St. Pierre half an hour later.

It as all Waynflete (15-2-0) would need to repeat as regional champion and head into the weekend with a chance to defend its Class C state championship.

“At the end of the day it comes down to our talent together and how hard we work together,” Ansel-Mullen said. “It’s how hard we compete together. Everyone on the team just respects each other so much.”

The rematch of last season’s South final was similar to the inaugural version of this clash, with the Flyers’ size and speed stretching Maranacook (13-3-1) and leaving the Black Bears content to look for counter-attacking opportunities.

Those chances were more plentiful for the Bears in the first half, but they’d all but dried up — even in soaking rain showers — by the time the second 40 minutes rolled around.

“I thought they moved the ball really well, really quick,” Maranacook coach Don Beckwith said. “They were a little more physical than what we’re used to. It took us a whole half to kind of get it to add up.”

“They’re going to keep coming at you,” Waynflete coach Brandon Salway said. “I told the kids at halftime they weren’t going to let up. It wasn’t until about 45 seconds left that I could take a little breath there.”

Waynflete’s Aidan Carlisle made four saves to keep the Flyers’ ninth clean sheet of the season. He’s allowed only one goal — in an 8-1 win over Lisbon in the regional quarterfinals — during the playoff run.

Maranacook enjoyed perhaps its best chance 13 minutes into the contest, when Tim Worster’s drive deflected to Coleman Watson in the 6-yard box. But Watson, under heavy pressure from a pair of backs, couldn’t get a clean swing at the ball.

Five minutes later, Ansel-Mullen’s free kick from near midfield found Antolini high in the 18-yard box and Antolini masterfully nodded it home for a 1-0 Waynflete lead.

In the 22nd minute, Rojay Richards’ corner kick found a streaking Brady Stockwell — but Carlisle made a point-blank reaction save to keep it out and keep Maranacook from a needed equalizer.

“That’s probably the biggest he’s come up for us all year,” Salway said of Carlisle.

Good fortune for Ansel-Mullen added an insurance marker for Waynflete in the 47th minute.

His low, slow shot from 25 yards found a way through St. Pierre to all but put the game out of reach.

“Finishing’s been a real stress all year,” Ansel-Mullen said. “Coach stresses get it on target no matter what, get it below the bar and get it in hard and good things will happen. I was lucky enough to have that happen there.”

Maranacook, chasing the two-goal deficit, generated a couple of opportunities late on, but the Black Bears could not crack Carlisle.

“They controlled possession, but we had chances, too,” Maranacoook senior midfielder Carter McPhedran said. “On a different day, I think we could beat them. If we (get an early one), it would have totally changed the game. They’re offensive midfield was very strong, but defensively I think we could have taken it to them more than we did.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: