FARMINGTON — The Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to make a part-time corrections officer full time and to hire a part-time clerk-secretary to be shared by the District Attorney’s Office and commissioners’ office.

Part-time corrections officer Brooklynn Brown of Kingfield was hired full time at the Franklin County Detention Center. She replaces Casey Boulay, who resigned.

Lori Russell of Farmington was hired as part-time clerical clerk for one day each week at the commissioners’ office and secretary for 16 hours per week at the DA’s office.

Russell has a strong background in human resources and finance, county Clerk Julie Magoon said. She served as treasurer of Carrabassett Valley several years ago and has the skill set to help with open enrollment for health insurances and other benefits.

Russell will be paid $15.71 an hour for each position.

Commissioners also voted to make Mary Richards of Industry full time, for now, at the commissioners’ office, retroactive to Sept. 16. Richards has been part time clerk since 2015.

Commissioners also agreed to increase Richards’ pay by 21 cents an hour, Magoon said.

