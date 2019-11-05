Sen. Any Klobuchar from Minnesota is the right person to be president. As part of her program of shared prosperity, her health care plan calls for private health care with a public option. Basically she wants people to keep their private health care if that want it but to have a Medicare option available.

Amy will pay for her health plan by taxing people who aren’t paying their fair share. Under Amy, companies such as Amazon will pay taxes, as will Donald Trump.

I am looking for supporters of Amy Klobuchar for president. I can be reached at: [email protected]

Robert Rand

Augusta

