SALES

BBC Holdings, LLC has purchased a mixed used building at 4 City Center, Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Portland Museum of Art purchased a 19,158-square-foot mixed-use property at 142 Free St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

240 Harvard Street, LLC purchased an 84-unit multi-family property at 240 Harvard St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Stark Industries LLC purchased a mixed-use retail/residential property at 360 Cumberland Avenue, Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

15 Monument Square LLC purchased a mixed use/retail property at 15 Monument Sq., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Green Future, LLC purchased an 18,200-square-foot warehouse building at 57 Conant Rd., Turner. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour, Marc Fishman, KW Commercial, and Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Joshua Taylor purchased a 2,184-square-foot multi-family at 30 Spring St., Brunswick. Craig Church, KW Commercial|Magnusson Balfour; Amy Bergen, Keller Williams Realty.

Berzinis Realty, LLC purchased a 21,360-square-foot industrial building on 1.96 acres at 29 Sanford Dr., Gorham. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

The Patterson Companies, LLC purchased an industrial building at 30 Spring Hill Rd., Saco. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

162 Main St, LLC purchased a 6,623-square-foot office building at 162 Main St., Yarmouth. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Matt Cardente, Cardente Real Estate.

Jeff Verreault purchased a 2,591-square-foot office building at 837 Broadway, South Portland. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group; Lynn Girard, Maine Shoreline Realty.

5 Spring Hill Drive, LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot industrial building on 2.29 acres at 336 Presumpscot St., Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Uryia Dolev purchased an investment condominium at 65 Sherman St., Unit 10, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Arnold Block, LLC purchased a 15,430 square-foot office building at 99 Main St., Waterville. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Jennifer Nale, Porta & Co.

Bruce Melanson and Leslie Robinson purchased 10.2 acres of land at 18 & 19 Route 17, Hope. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Mary Holmes, Camden Real Estate Company.

Kenobi LLC purchased a 12,788 square-foot building at 96 Route 133, Winthrop. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company. Tim Dunham, Tim Dunham Realty.

Kenobi LLC purchased a 1,344 square-foot building at 98 Route 133, Winthrop. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company. Tim Dunham, Tim Dunham Realty.

Kelly Dexter purchased 996 square feet at 1425 Foster Hill Rd., Freeman Township. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Rist-Frost-Shumway Engineering, P.C. leased ±1,522 square feet of office space at 82 Hanover St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Prapela, Inc. leased 1980 SF of office space at 2 Main St., Bldg. 15, Ste. 219, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Jean Howard leased 600 square feet of artist studio at 2 Main St., Bldg. 18, Ste. 120, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Survey Engineering Resources LLC leased 3,500 square feet of office space at 865 Spring St., Westbrook. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Corporate Finance Associates renewed their 770 square feet office lease at 1 Union St., Portland. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Plastic Surgery Center leased 4,208 square feet of space to expand their surgery center at 1685 Congress St., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bernie 2020 leased 3,250 square feet office space at 2 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tony Donovan, Spectrum Real Estate.

Commercial Real Estate Advisors of New England, dba Colliers International leased 1,300 square feet office space at 215 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Brann & Isaacson LLP leased 1,960 square feet of office space at 136 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

David W. Meuse leased 371 square feet office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Stantec leased 20,820 square foot of office space at 2211 Congress St., Portland. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; DJ Goldberg, Jones Lang LaSalle; Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

LogistiCare renewed their lease of 12,287 square feet at 400 Southborough Dr., South Portland. Whitney Perkins, Icon Commercial; Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers.

Amber Pharmacy leased 4,421 square feet of office space at 10 Donald B. Dean Dr., South Portland. Brice O’Connor and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Mike Smith, CBRE.

Catholic Charities Maine leased 16,611 square feet of office space at 420 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

420 Cumberland Ave LLC purchased a 20,063 square-foot office building at 420 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

NexRep, LLC leased 4,129 square feet of office space at 2 City Center, Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial RE.

Kelly Services, Inc. renewed its 1,414 square-foot office lease at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Belsono Management Group LLC leased 1,590 of office space at 2401 Congress St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Jessica Estes, Brice O’Connor, Samantha Marinko, and Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. leased 6,018 square feet of office space at 707 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland. Craig Young, CCIM and John Meador, The Boulos Company; John Butterworth, CBRE.

ACLU Maine leased 4,050 square feet of office space at 105 Washington Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Raymond James leased 6,000 square feet of office space at One Portland Sq., Portland. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Joe Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

SaVida Health Management leased 3,203 square feet of office space at 409 Alfred St., Units 4+5, Biddeford. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

SWCA Incorporated leased 4,822 square feet of office space at 8 Science Park Rd., Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Dennis Wheelock, Magnusson Balfour.

Sara Gideon’s Campaign leased 5,340 square feet of office space at 56 Northport Dr., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

RETAIL

Falafel Mafia leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at One Monument Way, Portland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company. Anthony Struzziero and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Old Portland Foodservice Group V, LLC leased 1,673 square feet of retail space at 191 Marginal Way, Portland. Dan Greenstein and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

CJ Asian Inc. leased 900 square feet of retail/restaurant space at 426 US Route 1, Scarborough. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial.

20T LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at 16-18 Thames St., Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Lucky Dog Tasting Room, LLC leased ±8,154 square feet of retail space at 82 Hanover St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Earthbound Trading has renewed their lease of 1,800 square feet of retail space at 22 Exchange St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Spa Voyage leased 500 square feet of retail/flex space at 2 Main St., Bldg. 17, Ste. 302L, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Matt Moran leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 501 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and T.C. Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Bayside Print Services leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 314 Warren Ave., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Judy Gibson, LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 171 Ocean St., South Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

The Axe Pit has leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

INDUSTRIAL

EIMSKIP, USA, Iceland Steamship, Inc. leased 100,600 square feet of industrial space at 125 Industrial Way, Portland. Jon Rizzo, Greg Boulos, and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Jeff Cecil, Savills.

Gorgeous Gelato LLC leased 1,500 square feet of industrial/production space at 36 Union Wharf, North End, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

O’Brien Wood & Iron LLC leased 7,750 square feet of warehouse space at 142A Presumpscot St., Portland. Craig Church, KW Commercial|Magnusson Balfour.

Ryan Bradbury leased a 15,000 square foot warehouse space at 147 Somerville Rd., Jefferson. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial|Magnusson Balfour.

Aero Heating and Ventilating, Inc. leased 30,000 square feet at 15 Saunders Way, Westbrook. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Geyssel Escalator and Elevator Service LLC leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 460 Riverside St., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

New England Air Tech, Inc. leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 25 Washington Ave., Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Mike Doughty leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 1021 Ocean Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ferguson Enterprises leased 4,800 square feet of industrial/flex space at 5 Sposedo Rd., Windham. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Western Maine Machines leased 1,672 square feet of space at 41-43 Exchange St, Rumford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

