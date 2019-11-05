ALBION – Manley Earl Shores was 75 when he passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. Manley was born on Nov. 19, 1943, to Erlon and Gladys (Brawn) Shores at the Shores’ Family Farm in Albion.

He was predeceased by his parents, Erlon and Gladys Shores; his stepmother, Beverly (Fickett) Shores; his brothers, Fred Shores, Herbert Shores, Donald Shores, and Dale Shores.

He is survived by his sisters, Louise Bellows, and Gloria and her husband Ronald Gregory; his brothers, Amasa and his girlfriend, Darlene, Allen, and Daniel; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Manley was a hard-working man who devoted his life to his family, and the family dairy farm. One of his jobs was all the mowing on the 200-acre farm, he was very careful never to hit rocks, and damage the mowing equipment. When he was a young teen, he carried 45-pound milk pails twice daily for his father, for over seven years until they bought a pumping station. He was often the last to supper because he made sure everything was taken care of in the barn.

One of his hobbies he lived for was pony pulling and bringing them to the fairs to compete. Through pulling ponies he met many of his lifelong friends which he kept in touch with regularly by phone. In later years he went to all the local fairs with his good friend, Grover Bragg, to watch the pulls.

He had a special place in his heart for animals, and especially his Jack Russell’s, Lexi and Dozer

He was a happy man who liked to joke, and laugh, and liked having company. He was known to feed any friends who stopped in to visit. One in particular was, Jeff Tilton, who came by every Monday to play cribbage. Manley’s other enjoyment was his Sunday outings with his sister, Louise, they enjoyed eating lunch at a variety of restaurants, then off to shop, where Manley would get sweet treats for his sweet tooth.

A special thank you to Charlie Quimby, and Fred Eames who visited Manley very frequently at Oak Grove Center. They always kept him up to date on the happenings in Albion, and in the farming community. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Oak Grove Center who took care of Manley.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m., at Number Four Cemetery in Albion, with Pastor Steve Donahue officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Besse Building in Albion.

