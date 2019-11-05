CHINA – On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, David Addis Herard, beloved father, brother, grandfather, friend, safety officer of Weeks Mills Volunteer Fire Department, and chief of China Rescue, passed away peacefully at the age of 73.David was born July 1, 1946, at Sisters Hospital in Waterville Maine and was the youngest child of Joseph Wilfred and Emily Mary Jane (Dube) Herard.After graduating from Waterville High School, David joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country with distinction. After returning home from two voluntarily tours of Vietnam and, being wounded in combat, David retired and raised a family. After spending 11 years in Utah, David and his children moved back to Maine and settled in China. David was a dedicated father, often times he would happily go without so that his kids were taken care of and happy. David’s favorite role in life was being Pepere to his eight grandchildren.In 2000, David joined the Weeks Mills Volunteer Fire Department and after a few years of responding to fire calls and getting to know the members of China rescue, David found his calling as a first responder and happily served his community every day.David is survived by his brother, Joseph Herard and wife Lucy. Son James Herard, his partner Theresa Aguilarq, and sons Elliot and Harrison. Daughter Elizabeth and husband Anthony Laversa and their children; Thayden, Solon, Gabriel, and LisaBella. Daughter Katherine Herard and partner Adam Oakes and daughters Lilliane and Jordan. David is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. David is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Emily Herard, sister Teresa Rancourt, and brother Raymond Herard.There will be a viewing held November 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at David’s favorite restaurant The China Dinah, 281 Lakeview Dr, South China, Maine, 04358 An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, Waterville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous