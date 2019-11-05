McKay, Mary R.B1922 – 2019BWATERVILLE – Mary R. McKay, 97, died peacefully at Woodlands, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.She was born in Florenceville, N.B., on Aug. 18, 1922, the daughter of Barry and Iva McKay. She grew up in Florenceville and graduated from a one-room, little red schoolhouse in East Florenceville. She worked as a secretary for the Canadian government for several years. She then went to work in Presque Isle, Maine, for an insurance company. Following that, she relocated to Waterville where she worked at the old Sister’s Hospital as a bookkeeper until she retired in her middle 70s.Mary was predeceased by her two sisters, Crystal Clark, and Maddy Green; her two brothers-in-law; her parents; and her special friend, Scoop Marden.Mary is survived by her two nephews, Randy Clark and his wife of Clinton, and Gary Green and his wife of Florida; and many friends and relatives to numerous to mention them all.A service for Mary will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St., Waterville at 2 p.m.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers,the family asks that you consider donations in Mary’s memory be made to:Pleasant Street United Methodist Church61 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous