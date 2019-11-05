South Portland police have released a series of security photos that show two people who may be responsible for a spate of burglaries that date to August.

Several police departments in Greater Portland have been investigating since the summer a string business burglaries – including at least 15 in Portland alone – that could be connected.

Police in South Portland said they believe the two people in the photos released Tuesday are suspects in some of the burglaries. Although the specific locations, methods of entry and items that were stolen are being withheld for investigative purposes, police said it appears some of the burglaries have involved forced entry early in the morning.

Last Friday, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin shared a list of 15 businesses that had been burglarized in the city since late August. The burglaries were reported all over the city and in different types of businesses.

The earliest one police identified was at China Taste at 1223 Washington Ave. on Aug. 23, and the most recent was at Elsmere BBQ at 476 Stevens Ave. on Wednesday. A number of the targets were car repair businesses or tire shops, including two locations of Paulin’s Tire.

South Portland police Detective Scott Corbett said anyone who recognizes individuals in the photos, or has any additional information about the burglaries, should contact police.

Police also have encouraged business owners to lock their doors and windows.

The surveillance pictures that were made public Tuesday were taken from a surveillance camera at The Beach Boys Cannabis Club, 818 Main Street, South Portland police said.

