Rain develops Thursday afternoon, with some snow at higher elevations. High temperatures Thursday will stay mostly in the 40s, with a few 50s near the coast.

Rain and snow continue overnight. The rain-snow line will likely sink down to the coast briefly, giving even the coastline a reminder of winter.

maxuser

A few morning flakes are possible statewide on Friday, with accumulations of less than an inch at the coast, 1-3″ north of Lewiston-Auburn, Augusta, and Waterville.

It’ll clear up Friday afternoon and be chilly to start the weekend.

