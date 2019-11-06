The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is coming to Portland on Thursday, but the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, won’t be present himself.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, spokeswoman Tess Whittlesey said the “Pete for America bus” will arrive in Monument Square at 5:30 p.m. Members of his staff and Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, a staunch Buttigieg supporter, will speak and share information about how Mainers can organize on his behalf.

During the bus stopover, Buttigieg merchandise will be sold and people can have their photographs taken with the bus.

Following the Portland event, the bus will travel to New Hampshire, where Buttigieg will embark on a four-day bus tour.

Buttigieg is considered one of the top five candidates for the Democratic nomination for president.

