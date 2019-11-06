NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Isaac Boucher, Annika Carey, Caitlin Crawford, Ricky Gordon III, Lemuel Kimball, Scott Mason, Dalton Way and Skye Welch.
Honors: Ashley Cates, Summer Cole, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Olivia Gonio, Ariel Guinn, Olivia Hassell, Madison Jaros, Dylan Leach, Abby Richardson, Cheyenne Sirois, Cheyeanne Stubbs and Jesiah Wilcox-Quimby.
Juniors — High honors: Sarah Olson.
Honors: Aidan Caplin, Sarena Dickman, Logen Faucett, Chantelle LaCroix, Elizabeth Manzer and Mikayla Oliver.
Sophomores — High honors: Cheyenne Cahill, Shyanne Holmes, Abigail Luce and Trinity Slate.
Honors: Lilly Augustine, Emma Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Tyler Edwards, Daniel Handley, Sean Olson, Logan Reichert, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate, Hunter Tewksbury, Garrett Wilson and Ethan Wyman.
Freshmen — High honors: Jessica Benedict, Luke Carey, Laci Dickey and Hunter Sousa.
Honors: Zebadiah Burnham, Twyla Carpenter, Elijah Grunder, Lindsay Hamilton, Autumn Ladd, Robert Lindblom, Caitlyn Oliver, William Price II, Isabelle Slate and Josiah Wyman.
