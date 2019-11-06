NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Isaac Boucher, Annika Carey, Caitlin Crawford, Ricky Gordon III, Lemuel Kimball, Scott Mason, Dalton Way and Skye Welch.

Honors: Ashley Cates, Summer Cole, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Olivia Gonio, Ariel Guinn, Olivia Hassell, Madison Jaros, Dylan Leach, Abby Richardson, Cheyenne Sirois, Cheyeanne Stubbs and Jesiah Wilcox-Quimby.

Juniors — High honors: Sarah Olson.

Honors: Aidan Caplin, Sarena Dickman, Logen Faucett, Chantelle LaCroix, Elizabeth Manzer and Mikayla Oliver.

Sophomores — High honors: Cheyenne Cahill, Shyanne Holmes, Abigail Luce and Trinity Slate.

Honors: Lilly Augustine, Emma Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Tyler Edwards, Daniel Handley, Sean Olson, Logan Reichert, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate, Hunter Tewksbury, Garrett Wilson and Ethan Wyman.

Freshmen — High honors: Jessica Benedict, Luke Carey, Laci Dickey and Hunter Sousa.

Honors: Zebadiah Burnham, Twyla Carpenter, Elijah Grunder, Lindsay Hamilton, Autumn Ladd, Robert Lindblom, Caitlyn Oliver, William Price II, Isabelle Slate and Josiah Wyman.

filed under:
Carrabec High School, embden maine, new portland maine, north anson maine, school news, solon maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles