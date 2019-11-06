Now is the time for Fayette residents to offer input on what they want for their town.

The town is writing a new draft of its comprehensive plan. The current plan, written in 1997, expired in 2013.

“It was overdue, and we can be the position of getting grant money if we have an updated plan, as well as the public opinion of where we should go in the future with the town,” said Kristie Ludwig, chairwoman of the committee, who is also the town’s election warden and a member of the planning board.

Residents have been asked by the Fayette Comprehensive Plan Committee to complete a survey, which is available at the Town Office, the Fayette General Store, and on the town’s website. It also was given out at the polling station Tuesday.

The survey asks questions about demographics, what the vision for the town might be, what services are important to them, what are the town’s strengths and weaknesses, desires for development, recreation and water resources.

Responses for the survey are due Friday.

Residents are also invited to attend a vision meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fayette Central School to speak on their ideas.

One benefit to having the updated comprehensive plan is that it puts the town in a better position when applying for grant money, said Ludwig.

“If you do not have a comprehensive plan, that implies that you do not have a vision for the future,” said Ludwig.

Town Manager Mark Robinson said an example of money it could apply for would be a Community Development Block Grant.

Surveys have been so far completed by a wide demographic of residents, Ludwig said. Of the survey results she has read, priorities residents want for the town include:

• Public recreational lake access.

• Protection of lakes and water resources.

• More small retail shops.

• Establishing a village center.

• Increasing internet services, such as broadband.

• Preserving the town’s rural character.

The committee intends to put the finalized draft before voters at the 2020 Town Meeting. A public hearing will be held in April 2020 where residents can review that draft.

The committee is made up of 13 people was recruited by the Board of Selectmen to update the plan, according to Ludwig. The committee started the drafting process in April.

“We have a really varied demographic of people, which is great, to do an overall view of the needs of the town,” said Ludwig. “You have people who have been here for half a dozen years, and you have an old-timer who was born here.”

The town contracted with Kennebec Valley Council of Governments for $19,500 to assist in the redrafting process. Voters approved this expenditure during 2018 Town Meeting.

Ludwig said that the town had tried two years ago to redraft the comprehensive plan, however, the effort proved overwhelming and it was determined that the town would need professional help. KVCOG won the bid for the work.

The committee meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Fayette Central School. The meetings are open to the public, and those who wish to provide input during the meeting may contact Chairwoman Ludwig or Nick Aschauer, a community planner for KVCOG, in advance of the meeting.

The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to “provide the factual basis and policy framework for future planning, regulatory, and community development decision making, in both the public and private sectors,” according to the introduction of the current plan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: