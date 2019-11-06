HALLOWELL – Goodrich-Caldwell, American Legion Post 6, will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11.
A veterans breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. at the Post Hall at 114 Second St.
A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the Hallowell Cemetery at the north end by the flag pole near the Dairy Queen; all are welcome.
For more information, call Jerry Stuart at 441-9901.
