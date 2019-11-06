HOUSTON — James Harden had 36 points and 13 assists and the Houston Rockets routed Golden State 129-112 on Wednesday night, sending the short-handed Warriors to their sixth loss in eight games this season.

Harden again appeared to be moving past his early shooting woes, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Since going 17 of 79 on 3s in his first six games, Harden has made 13 of 32 the last two.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. P.J. Tucker had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Clint Capela added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Austin Rivers was 4 for 4 from 3 with 12 points.

Alec Burks led Golden State with 28 points. Eric Paschall had 19 points, and Glenn Robinson III added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Already reeling from injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (knee surgery) and the loss of Kevin Durant, the Warriors were without D’Angelo Russell (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (torn ligament in left index finger) for a third straight game. Russell, who sat on the Golden State bench, could return Friday, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said.

RAPTORS 124, KINGS 120: Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 24 and Toronto won at home.

Serge Ibaka scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and OG Anunoby had a season-high 18 as the Raptors won their fifth straight over the Kings and improved to 4-0 at home this season.

BULLS 113, HAWKS 93: Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points and Chicago raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to an easy win at Atlanta.

The Bulls won for just the third time in nine games with easily their most impressive performance of the young season.

PACERS 121, WIZARDS 106: T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead Indiana over visiting Washington.

Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Pacers, who were playing their third game in four nights. Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last two games with a left calf contusion, had 13 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds before fouling out with 3:20 left to play.

Bradley Beal had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Wizards, who have lost 4 of 5.

PISTONS 122, KNICKS 102: Tony Snell scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting and short-handed Detroit had little trouble with visiting New York.

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markieff Morris added 22 points for Detroit. The Pistons played without their injured trio of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson. Detroit still shot 56 percent from the field and dropped the Knicks to an NBA-worst 1-7.

NOTES

CLIPPERS: The NBA approved the team’s plan to sit Kawhi Leonard for a pair of nationally televised games because it believes the forward is not yet healthy enough to play on consecutive nights, a league spokesman said.

The NBA prohibits teams from resting otherwise healthy players for high-profile, nationally televised games, at risk of a fine starting at $100,000.

WARRIORS: Center Kevon Looney was examined by specialists and has gone through a variety of tests for a nerve condition that has kept him out the last six games.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »