OAKLAND – Joyce H. (Bickford) Wright, 88, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Joyce was born on Aug. 14, 1931, the daughter of Fred Bickford and Helen Ela Bickford.

She attended Westboro High School in Westboro, Massachusetts, and graduated in 1950. She married the love of her life, the late Irving Wright in Westboro, Massachusetts, in 1953. A true love story that lasted 65 years. She loved her two sons, Barry Wright and the late, Bruce Wright.

Joyce and Irving lived in Grafton, Massachusetts for 15 years before moving to Augusta, Maine in 1969. There Joyce owned and operated a custom framing business for 30 years. After selling their place in Augusta, they wintered in Florida and in summer at their camp on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. Both places afforded them the opportunity to pursue their passion which was fishing. They eventually ended up moving to Oakland, Maine, where Joyce made many flower gardens. You would always find her working in them and this is where she was the happiest.

Joyce loved to paint in watercolors and was also a very accomplished carver, winning many awards for both painting and carvings.

Joyce is survived by Barry Wright and partner, Sherry Stevens, of Livermore Falls, Maine; sister, Barbara Schlyer of Mashpee, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Jessica Mullin and husband, Brian; her great grandsons, Sam, Matt and Jacob; and her beloved cat, Paws.

As you read this, Joyce wants to send a “Special” message from heaven to all her wonderful friends:

“Whenever you see a butterfly, know that I am there in spirit to brighten your day and will always live on in your hearts.”

She wanted to thank the many friends who took time to show their concerns by visiting, waiting and calling. Also, she wants to especially thank her sister and those friends that were able and willing to spend several days and nights comforting and caring for her.

At Joyce’s request there will be no viewing or funeral services. A memorial service will be conducted shortly after the cremation.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland, Maine, 04963

In lieu of flowers, those that wish to can make a gift

in her name to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901, or

Northern Lights Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous