RICHMOND – Andrew left us much too early at the hands of the unknown. He was born May 26, 1971 to Gordon and Ruth Sherman. He was educated in the Richmond School system and graduated in 1989.

He always disliked organized school but had a great love for learning. He took many college courses and read continuously. He had worked at many places and always needed a job where he had to use his brain and be in hopes to learn something everyday. His job before he was injured was with handicapped kids for Spurwink. He was an incredible photographer.

He was predeceased by his dad, Gordon Sherman; grandparents, Francis and Eleanor Sherman, Glenn and Marjorie Brown.

He is survived by his mom of Pittston; brother, Alton of Dresden; his niece and nephew, Aurora and Connor Sherman of Albion. He was probably the happiest when he, Aurora and Connor were doing something or going somewhere. He is also survived by his beloved cats, Bruce and Chuck. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Notes from four of his great friends: His homemade hot sauces were both delicious AND a violation of the Geneva Convention. His knowledge of film was vast and secretly stolen from a small lab in Belgium. His puns were known to cause famine in the middle east. His photos were known to cure famines in the middle east. (It was a wash.) Known for making people think, this eerie ability caused the formulation of a small planet somewhere in the vicinity of Betelgeuse. Always a riot, Always brilliant. Stolen too soon, survived by the whole rest of the world, which is poorer in his absence. “The light has gone out of my life.” Teddy Roosevelt.

Thanks Jeff, Rodney, Ryan and Matti for always being there for him.

At his request there will be no funeral, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funreal Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous