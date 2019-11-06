WATERVILLE – David R. Mathieu, 57, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness. David was born on Nov. 7, 1961. He was a son of the late Frank and Germaine (Huard) Mathieu. David attended Waterville Schools, graduating from Waterville High School in 1980. After high school, he went to work at Scott Paper Company and Kimberly Clark Company for 14 years. He also worked for Imerys Chemical Co. in Skowhegan for 18 years.

David was a fan of all the Boston sports teams especially the Red Sox, Bruins and the Patriots. He also liked spending time with his family.

David is survived by his sister, Helen Nadeau of Waterville; his nephews, Daniel Nadeau and Wife Kahli of Waterville, David Nadeau of Wells, and Michael Mathieu of Portland; his niece, Karen Mathieu of Portland; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. David was predeceased by his brother Gerald Mathieu of Waterville.

The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses, therapists, and home health aids from Nothern Light Home Care and Hospice for their care and support.

David will be greatly missed by his family. He will be in our thoughts and hearts forever.

At David’s request services will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

