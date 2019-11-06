North Vassalboro -Donald G. O’Keefe, 92, passed away on November, 2, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland with family by his side. He was born on August 11, 1927 in North Vassalboro, the son of William Francis and Adelaide Marie (Perry) O’Keefe. He was married for 71 years to Betty Philbrick of Augusta.

He attended North Vassalboro School and graduated from Winslow High School, Class of 1944, where he played football, Baseball and basketball. He loved sports and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots. “Daddy has made that touchdown for Tom Brady”. He worked in various mills, American Woolen in North Vassalboro. A textile mill in Fairfield, New Departure in Connecticut, Ladd Paper and Horizon Foods in Fairfield.

He is predeceased by four brothers, William Jr., Raymond, Cloronce, Ronald and sister, Marjorie.

Donald leaves, his wife, Betty, a daughter, Jeannie O’Keefe; a son, Tommy O’Keefe and grandson, Ryan O’Keefe all of North Vassalboro; two nephews, Raymond O’Keefe and wife Nancy of Florida, Michael O’Keefe of Virginia; two nieces, Patricia O’Keefe of Winslow and Bridget and husband Ron Condon of Brunswick.

There will be a graveside service at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Village Cemetery, Cemetery Street, North Vassalboro. A mass will be said in his name at St. John the Baptist Church, Winslow at a later date.

An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous