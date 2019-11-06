ALBION – Douglas A. Meader, 70, of Albion, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1949, to Carroll and Katherine (Gogan) Meader. He did his schooling in Albion. He had multiple jobs the last being hauling milk for Haskel’s.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 22 years and four sons: Scott Meader, Andy Weeman and wife, Arlene, Shawn Meader and Aaron Meader and girlfriend, Tabetha Peters; grandsons, Keegan, Dylan; granddaughters, Clara, Kayley, Kamryn, Zohla, Danelle; his brothers, Raymond and wife, Susan, of Vassalboro, Patrick and wife, Mary, of Benton; sisters Menetta and husband, Jerry Hayes, of Oregon, Waneeta and husband, Sylivo Gamache of Florida, Tina (Carol) and husband, Dale Morrison of Albion, Karen and Stan Fish of Leeds; also several nieces and nephews that he loved very much; Ellen’s daughter, Tabitha Clowater, granddaughter, Kassie Ayer and Chet Packard; and all his friends who hung out with him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Katherine Meader.

At his request there will be no service, but there will be a celebration of life in the spring.

Arrangements are by Mid-Maine Cremation Services, Inc.

The family would like to thank all the people, family and friends that helped him feel comfortable and loved.

