CORNVILLE – Emily Dorman Moody, 98, died Oct. 31, 2019, with loving family at her bedside. Born on Oct. 10, 1921, to Leonard A. and Emily (Giar) Dorman, she was raised in Hamden, Connecticut. She graduated from Hamden High School in 1939 and worked at the telephone company in New Haven, Conn., until her marriage to Myron C. Moody on March 25, 1944, in Hamden, Conn. She and her husband lived on the Moody family farm in Cornville, Maine, and raised their three children together. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and homemaker and occasionally did some substitute teaching in the local grade schools.

In 1969, Emily graduated from the Maine School of Practical Nursing in Waterville, Maine, and worked at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, for 20 years. She was a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and a faithful Sunday School teacher for many years. She was married for almost 74 loving, happy years until her husband’s death on Feb. 21, 2018. She held the Boston Post Gold Cane for the oldest resident of Cornville.

She is survived by her son, Myron C. Moody Jr. (wife Patricia) of Cornville, daughters, Karen M. Hilton of Waterville and Susan J. Moody of Cornville; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her sister, Lillian Rawling of Hamden, Conn.; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Dorman of Hermon, Maine, Amy Stevens of Sioux Falls, S.D., Beverly Moody of Houlton, Maine, and Angeline Moody of Sheboygan, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband and parents, her brothers, Arthur, Harold, Burton, Leonard, and Otis, sisters, Lenora, Lucille, Inez, and Arthurine, her son-in-law, John Hilton, and her granddaughter, Heidi.

She had a private burial and committal service. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, at River of Life Christian Fellowship Church on Academy Street in Athens, Maine (old Somerset Academy building) with the Rev James Simpson officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, ME.

