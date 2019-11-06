WATERVILLE – Eva T. Russell, 91, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019. She was born in Waterville, on Dec. 22, 1927, to the late Catherine (Cyr) and Charles Gagnon.

Eva was one of nine children. She attended Waterville schools and married Joseph Russell in 1950 who passed away in 2007. She was also predeceased by eight of nine siblings, Alex Gagnon, Reginald Gagnon, Lucille Cyr, young Reginald Gagnon, Leo, Laurier and Odile Williams. Her best friend, Pishon, beloved dog, passed away in the spring of 2019.

Eva and Joe raised five children and cared for over 130 foster children, as she loved rocking babies and being a mother. She was a CNA and worked at the Sisters Hospital and especially enjoyed working in the nursery when it was the Thayer Hospital. While continuing to be a homemaker, she also worked at the C.F. Hathaway Shirt Co. as a stitcher. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church, Holy Spirit Parish, the Blessed Sacrament Chapel and the Ladies of St. Anne.

She was passionate to preach her beliefs and the Catholic religion. She did this well and was also a Eucharistic minister for many years. Eva and Joe built a camp on Great Pond enjoying many family gatherings. Through the years, they purchased a number of properties and loved upgrading them along with a lot of hard work, wallpapering, painting, sewing, gardening, cooking, knitting or whatever needed to be done. She did it, and enjoyed it best with babies and children around her.

Eva is survived by her son: Daniel L. Russell and wife Alice of Medway, daughter: Debra E. Peters of Oakland, Son: Ronald L. Russell and wife Linda of Bristol, daughter: Kathy L. Sheive and husband Richard of Waterville, daughter: Mary Ann L. Ryan of Waterville. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Holly Ryan, Liane Norsworthy, Beth Bell, Tracy Wright, Teri Gaunt, Jessica McLaughlin, Serica Marden, Adria Salois, Russell Peters, Jadan Sheive, Mitch and Logan Ryan and 12 great grandchildren and expecting number 13 in February. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Jeanne Esther Gagnon of Waterville.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at the Gallant Funeral Home 10 Elm St. Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 16 Silver Street Waterville with burial in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

Eva asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either:

the Servants of the

Blessed Sacrament

101 Silver Street

Waterville, ME 04901

or the

Waterville Area Humane Society

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901

