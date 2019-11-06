CORNVILLE – James V. Rasmussen, 80, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at his home in Cornville, surrounded by his family. He was born Janu.4, 1939 in Danbury, Connecticut, the son of Clarence and Clara (Peck) Rasmussen.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret (Clark) Rasmussen of Cornville; brother, Jon Rasmussen; and sister, Judy Hatch. He was predeceased by stepson, Gerald Manell.

That…be not told

of my death,

Or made to grieve on account of me,

And that I be not buried in consecrated ground,

And that no sexton be asked to toll the bell,

And that nobody is wished to see my dead body,

And that no mourners walk behind me at my funeral,

And that no flowers be planted on my grave,

And that no man remember me,

To this I put my name.

-Thomas Hardy

At the request of James, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to a charity of thei

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous