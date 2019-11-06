HARTFORD, Conn. – Melody Lee Grant of Somers, Conn., formerly of Harmony, Maine, passed away peacefully, Oct. 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn., surrounded by her mother, stepfather and fiancé, Phil Nelson. Melody was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Dexter Maine. She is survived by mother, Arlene Rowell Lyons, stepfather, David “Tinker” Lyons; brothers, Chris Rowell and fiancé, Rhea, of Cummings, Ga., Arthur Rowell of Nashua, N.H.; sisters, Pam and (Tom) Wyman of Biddeford, Karen and (Mont) Paine of Wichita, Kan., Gail and (Jeff) Lamb of Harmony. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews: Jasmine, Jade, Jewel, Jeremy, Justin, Jeb, and Zachery. Shy is also survived by one uncle, Skip of Gorham Maine, and two special nieces, Brittani and Crystal Lyons. She was predeceased by her husband, Todd Grant, in 2003. She spent 25 years as a military wife, traveling with Todd who was in the Navy. She had a large collection of owls and loved her “Roses”. Graveside services will be held at the Wormlight Cemetery on the Fox Hill Road, in Harmony, Maine, at 2 p.m., on Nov. 9. Celebration of life will follow immediately after ceremony at the home of Gail and Jeff Lamb at 96 Fox Hill Road, Harmony, Maine.

