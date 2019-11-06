RICHMOND – Neil James Tobey, 82, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 20, 1937, at Augusta General Hospital to Richard James Tobey and Winnifred Laura (Washburn) Tobey.

After graduating from Hallowell High School, Neil honorably served his country for six months at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and for several years in the Army National Guard Reserves. While in high school, Neil started an 18-year career with the First National Grocery store chain. He soon became one of their youngest managers when he was promoted to oversee the Bangor store. From there Neil continued his career as a successful buyer for Associated Grocers of Maine. After he retired from A.G. of Maine, he owned and operated two small grocery stores in Richmond and Sabattus.

He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #10 of Bangor. Neil was a generous and loving father, grandfather, son and brother.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Nancy Tobey Roy. He is survived by his two daughters, Terry Tobey and Julieann Tobey Barrows and their mother, Joyce Hubbard Tobey. He is also survived by Julie’s husband, Scott Barrows, his granddaughter, Stephanie Arnold and her husband, Robert, and granddaughter, Ashley Bianconi and her husband, Andrew. Survivors also include brother-in-law, Paul Roy, niece, Jennifer McDonough and her daughter, Heather Brown.

In honor of Neil’s wishes no services are being planned.

Our family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care he received from the ICU staff at Mid Coast Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine, 04357

Neil had a generous heart and he gave regularly to the Shriner’s Childrens Hospitals. If you wish, donations may be made to the

hospital in his name.

