Service members should be recognized with gratitude. Even just a simple smile or wave could make them feel happy. You have to remember that these people are heroes and go through trauma and risk their lives to save others.

Some veterans suffer from is a brain disorder called PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD is something anyone can have if they suffered in a serious, action or scary event such as war. It is very serious.

Keep in mind every single day over 22 veterans in our country die by suicide because they don’t feel good enough. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experiences that last long after the traumatic event has ended. They may re-live the event through flashbacks or nightmares where they could feel sadness, fear or anger, and they tend to feel detached or estranged from other people.

People with PTSD may avoid situations or people that remind them of the traumatic event, and they may have strong negative reactions to something as ordinary as a loud noise or an accidental touch. It affects them from doing anything that can bring back that bad memory.

One way to help veterans with this issue is to help veteran charity foundations. One example is the Nine-Line; they have clothes to bring awareness to the veterans in need and the money goes to veterans organizations.

One way to spread awareness is also to wear red every Friday. This was created to remind people of our heroes overseas and show that we are thinking of them.

I believe that anyone willing to fight for our country is a hero and should be recognized for their heroism and bravery. Let’s help them receive services and receive our appreciation.

Ryleigh Niles

Grade 8

