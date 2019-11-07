After five years of closure, Saddleback Mountain ski resort is expected to reopen under the ownership of a Boston investment fund.

The Berry family, which has owned the mountain since 2003, released a statement Thursday evening saying they have reached an agreement with Arctaris Impact Fund on the sale of the property. The two parties have been in bumpy negotiations since 2018, when the investment fund announced interest in buying Saddleback. As Maine’s third largest ski resort, Saddleback had been Rangeley’s largest employer and significant tourist destination when it was operating.

Arctaris focuses its investments in underserved communities, such as inner cities and rural areas where economic development and job creation are lacking.

The announcement did not indicate the sale price of the property, or when the ski resort might reopen.

This story will be updated.

