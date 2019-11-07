A Buxton man who was accused of starting two fires at a local home is now serving a jail sentence.

Donovan Sanborn, 25, was arrested in May after an incident on Old Thompson Road. Police said he threatened people with an ax, set fire to a car parked in the driveway and started a fire in the woods behind the house. A York County grand jury indicted him in August on two counts of arson, which is a felony Class A crime. The indictment also included a charge of criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor Class D crime.

Court documents show the prosecutor’s office dismissed those charges in September. Sanborn instead pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal mischief, which is a felony Class C crime. He was sentenced to four years in prison with all but four months suspended. His probation term is two years.

York County Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan said the sentence accepted by the court considered “a number of factors.”

“The victim’s family was in support of the outcome,” McGettigan wrote in an email. “The sentence addressed both general and specific deterrence; rehabilitation is addressed through probation by mandating mental health and substance abuse counseling.”

Defense attorney Luke Rioux did not return emails and a call requesting comment on the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »