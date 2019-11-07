SULLIVAN — The Maine Marine Patrol says it has recovered the body of a man whose canoe capsized in Flanders Bay in Sullivan.
WGME-TV reports that officials say two men were in the canoe that capsized about 100 yards from shore on Thursday morning. The Marine Patrol said the men were planning to harvest clams.
One of the men swam to shore and called 911.
The body of the deceased man was recovered around 1:30 p.m., as well as the canoe.
The patrol says it does not appear the men were wearing life jackets.
