ArtsFarmington will sponsor the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Nordica Auditorium, at the University of Maine at Farmington, 224 Main St., in Farmington.

The quartet will feature Muneko Otani and Jennifer Leshnower on violin, Ah Ling Neu on viola, and Elizabeth Anderson on cello. Joining them that afternoon will be pianist, Yuri Funahashi, faculty member at Colby College, as well as violist Laurie Kennedy.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, free for UMF students with ID, $5 for other college students with ID, free for children.

For more information, visit cassattquartet.com.

