KISS ARMY will perform in central Maine at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Elm, at 21 College Ave., in downtown Waterville.

Spanning almost two decades, the band has established a line-up of seasoned musicians who not only look the part of KISS, but also musically perform at a professional caliber unmatched in the tribute arena.

This tribute phenomenon is armed with identical makeup, outrageous outfits, classic instruments, top quality musicians with enough musical muscle to tell it like it was in vintage 1970’s classic KISS style.

Collectively, Jim Seda (Gene Simmons), Gary Stevens (Paul Stanley), Val Popovic (Ace Frehley), and Mike Sivo (Peter Criss) have received countless accolades and recognitions for their uncanny channeling of one of the greatest bands that ever lived.

Tickets cost $20-$28.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-5101, email [email protected] or visit TheElmMe.com.

