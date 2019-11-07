NEWCASTLE — Lincoln Academy will hold its 2019 Prospective Student Open House at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning in the Alumni Dining Commons in the center of the Lincoln Academy campus at 81 Academy Hill, according to a news release from the academy.

The event is a chance for families to visit the LA campus, meet teachers and staff, and tour the school.

Any student living in a town with secondary school choice can attend LA with their tuition paid by the sending town. LA also accepts tuition-paying students who come from towns without school choice, according to the release.

This year, the event will begin with an orientation by current students and members of the administration and guidance department. Next, families can take a campus tour with student tour guides, and visit an academic and club fair in the LA gym, where faculty and students are available to answer questions about their specialties.

Parking for the evening event is available in the student parking lot across from the LA gym.

For more information, call the LA Admissions Office at 563-3596, ext. 295.

