NEW YORK — Spike Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 46th Chaplin Award.
Lincoln Center announced Thursday that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27.
For its 50th anniversary last year, Lincoln Center skipped a Chaplin Award honoree and instead hosted a special gala that featured Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton and others.
The four previous Chaplin Award winners were Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.
A selected retrospective of Lee’s films will also play alongside the event. Lee’s last film, “BlacKkKlasman,” was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Goodbye herring, hello squid: Fishermen’s catch likely to change in warming Gulf of Maine
-
Arts & Entertainment
Oprah picks Elizabeth Strout’s ‘Olive, Again’ for her book club
-
Sports
Sidelines: After more thought, eight-man football is good for Maine
-
Local & State
Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy is headed back to space, where he’ll find another Mainer
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Tweedie and Deblois prove quick studies for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale