LEWISTON — As far as Mike Cain is concerned, the message has been received.

The owner and general manager of the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Cain said that after hearing complaints about advertisements at the rink, he is taking steps to address the issue.

The issue in question? Advertisements on the rink boards that promote two local marijuana companies. One ad in particular has riled the parents of local children who play sports or attend events at the Colisee.

That ad, for Strawberry Fields Apothecary, features a clump of marijuana leaves embracing bright red strawberries with the business name written below. One local father, who didn’t want to be named, said although medical marijuana has become legal, he objects to the plant being promoted in a place where so many kids and teenage athletes gather.

Cain gets it.

“I understand their views,” he said. “I’m not trying to promote medical marijuana use. I understand the complaints and I’m addressing it.”

In response to the complaints, Cain said he contacted the owner of Strawberry Fields Apothecary, whom Cain described as an ardent supporter of the Colisee and its events. An agreement was reached where future advertisements for the business will be text only and will not use the word ‘marijuana’ in its graphic.

“It’s the best we can do,” Cain said. “The customer seems pretty happy. They’re a great supporter of ours so we’re trying to compromise.”

Strawberry Fields Apothecary is described as a caregiver storefront and glass gallery. The business offers products aimed at alternative healing and provides natural remedies including CBD oils and salves.

A second ad, for the Lewiston business Sinsemilla is a smaller graphic featuring text only. That one did not seem to spur as much ire as the Strawberry Fields ad.

Not everyone was put off by ads. One high school hockey coach said he was so busy planning for the upcoming season and trying to manage his players, he hadn’t even noticed them.

“We’re just trying to keep our heads above water here,” said Ron Dumont, who coaches Lewiston High School girls hockey. “I didn’t even realize they were there.”

