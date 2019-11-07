Melanie: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Known professionally simply by her first name, Melanie Safka first attracted national attention when she performed at Woodstock in the summer of ’69.

Melanie has topped the charts with songs like “Look What They’ve Done To My Song, Ma” and perhaps her best known single, 1971’s “Brand New Key (The Roller skates Song).”

Fifty years after sharing the stage at Woodstock with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Who, Melanie is poised to enlighten new generations about what it means to sing with passion and eloquence, and to inspire through song.

Tickets cost $38–43 in advance or $48 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: