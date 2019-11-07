AUGUSTA – Ernest Elwood “Ernie” Henry of Winslow, Maine, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Maine, at the age of 92.

Ernie was born in Bartlett, New Hampshire, on April 13, 1927, to Elwood E. “Shine” and Ethel M. Chase Henry. In his younger days he loved to play basketball at his local school and it was then he became a lifelong Boston Celtics fan as well as a Boston Red Sox fan. He loved to hunt and spent many days hunting with his very good friend, Alfred Oberlerchner.

Ernie began working summers for the Maine Central Railroad at age 15 and that began a 44 year career in railroading. He retired as the bridges and building forman in Waterville, Maine, in 1987.

In 1944, at the ripe old age of 17 he finally convinced his parents to give their permission allowing him to enlist in the United States Navy during World War II and proudly served his country for four years. He was fortunate enough to have traveled to all 50 states with Trudy, and spent the last 30 years wintering in Florida.

On July 9, 1950, Ernie married Gertrude M. “Trudy” Permatteo in Revere, Massachusetts. His railroad career led him to Brunswick, Maine, and then to Waterville, Maine, where he built a home in Winslow and was able to live there until his passing.

Ernie leaves behind his two daughters, Susan G. and husband Alan D. Veilleux, of Winslow, and Leslie Mathieu of Cary, North Carolina. Also his four grandchildren, Ryan A. Veilleux and significant other, Melanie Lecours of Winslow, Melissa Peters and husband, Joseph, of Gorham, Maine, Megan Kervin of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Kyle Mathieu and significant other, Carey Bell, of Raleigh, North Carolina. “Papa” also leaves behind his seven great-grandchildren, Maya, Molly, Dylan, Isabella, Avery, Paisley and Ava. His favorite saying to his family especially his great-grandchildren was “Is it ok if I love you… I can’t help it, but I do!” He is also survived by two sisters, Elaine Copp of Seattle, Washington, and Elois Sullivan and significant other, George Howard, of Glen, New Hampshire, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents, wife, Trudy and brothers-in-law, Robert Sullivan, Donald Copp, and nephew, Jamie Copp.

Per his request there will be no funeral service and a private burial will be held in Bartlett, New Hampshire in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Anyone wishing can make a donation to the charity of their choice.

